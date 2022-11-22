 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As free trade deal with India squeaks through Aussie parliament, here's all you need to know

Jocelyn Fernandes
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Indian parliament is yet to pass the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement that was signed in April this year

Australian PM Anthony Albanese with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Bali (Image Source: Anthony Albanese via Twitter /@AlboMP)

The Australian parliament on November 22 approved a free trade agreement with India, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Twitter.

Albanese and Indian PM Narendra Modi had discussed the deal on the sidelines of the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia last week. The Australian PM is also set to visit India in March.

What is the deal?

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was signed in April but the Indian parliament is yet to pass the deal.

“Closer economic ties with India are a critical component of the government’s trade diversification strategy,” AP quoted Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell as saying.

"The quality of this agreement, in terms of market access and opportunity for Australian businesses, demonstrates India's commitment to our bilateral economic partnership. India presents unparalleled growth opportunities for Australian business across a range of sectors, from food and agriculture, technology and green energy, to health and education services," Farrell added.

Under the deal, taxes on 90 percent of Australian goods exported to India including meat, wool, cotton, seafood, nuts and avocados will be removed.