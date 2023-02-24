 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agriculture budget rises 5 times in 9 years to over Rs 1.25 lakh crore: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Addressing a post-budget webinar with stakeholders of agriculture and cooperative sectors, the Prime Minister said India's agriculture budget has increased many-folds to Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Union Budget 2023-24, like in the previous 8-9 years, focuses on the agriculture sector, and steps are being taken to reduce India's import dependence on oilseeds and edible oils.

"Before we came to power in 2014, the budget for the agriculture sector was less than Rs 25,000 crore. Today the country's agriculture budget is more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore," he said.

He said the government has been working on a mission mode to boost domestic production of pulses and oilseeds. He noted that India spends around Rs 1.5 lakh crore on import of cooking oil.