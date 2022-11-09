 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zuari Agro Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in September 2022 down 13.8% from Rs. 31.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.39 crore in September 2022 down 418.38% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2022 down 340.07% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 160.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.11% over the last 12 months.

Zuari Agro Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.54 52.46 31.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.54 52.46 31.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.50 25.12 2.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 15.89 28.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.06 1.78 -1.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.09 2.15 0.68
Depreciation 0.73 0.87 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.38 8.73 3.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.10 -2.08 -3.05
Other Income 2.71 7.28 7.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.39 5.20 4.79
Interest 27.11 21.53 31.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -41.50 -16.33 -26.65
Exceptional Items -- 1,142.39 --
P/L Before Tax -41.50 1,126.06 -26.65
Tax -5.11 260.76 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.39 865.30 -26.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -15.22 19.63
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.39 850.08 -7.02
Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.65 202.11 -1.67
Diluted EPS -8.65 202.11 -1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.65 202.11 -1.67
Diluted EPS -8.65 202.11 -1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Zuari Agro Chem #Zuari Agro Chemicals
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.