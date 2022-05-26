 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore, up 202.15% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore in March 2022 up 202.15% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 1312.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 378.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.15 0.62 4.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.15 0.62 4.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.11 0.01 0.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.27 1.26 3.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.87 -0.82 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.10 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 -0.01 -0.36
Other Income 0.10 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 0.07 -0.29
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.77 0.07 -0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.77 0.07 -0.29
Tax 0.30 0.02 -0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.47 0.06 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.47 0.06 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 5.18 5.18 5.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 0.11 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.11 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 0.11 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.11 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:00 pm
