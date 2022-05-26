Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore, up 202.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.15 crore in March 2022 up 202.15% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 1312.37% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 378.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)