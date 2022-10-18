 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZF Steering Gea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.74 crore, up 51.79% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.74 crore in September 2022 up 51.79% from Rs. 69.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2022 down 3.86% from Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in September 2022 up 0.92% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2021.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.28 in September 2021.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 530.95 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.65% returns over the last 6 months and 19.64% over the last 12 months.

ZF Steering Gear (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.74 110.29 69.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.74 110.29 69.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.78 73.88 46.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.05 -4.93 -2.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.27 13.15 11.67
Depreciation 7.77 6.84 7.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.88 9.83 6.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.09 11.52 -0.52
Other Income 4.44 -2.70 7.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.53 8.82 7.41
Interest 0.15 0.16 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.38 8.66 7.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.38 8.66 7.37
Tax 1.90 3.66 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.48 5.00 5.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.48 5.00 5.70
Equity Share Capital 9.07 9.07 9.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 5.51 6.28
Diluted EPS 6.04 -- 6.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 5.51 6.28
Diluted EPS 6.04 -- 6.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

