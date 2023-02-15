 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore in December 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 183.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 134.33% from Rs. 25.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.

Zee Media Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.85 139.44 183.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.85 139.44 183.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.28 46.37 41.16
Depreciation 15.46 15.25 17.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.26 69.65 83.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.15 8.17 42.49
Other Income 2.85 2.20 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.30 10.37 43.59
Interest 6.73 6.67 7.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.03 3.70 35.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.03 3.70 35.65
Tax -1.41 3.22 10.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.62 0.48 25.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.62 0.48 25.11
Equity Share Capital 62.54 62.54 62.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.01 0.40
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.01 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.01 0.40
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.01 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited