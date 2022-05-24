Xchanging Sol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.07 crore, down 5.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.07 crore in March 2022 down 5.55% from Rs. 47.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2022 down 20.3% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in March 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 71.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)