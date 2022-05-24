 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xchanging Sol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.07 crore, down 5.55% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.07 crore in March 2022 down 5.55% from Rs. 47.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2022 down 20.3% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in March 2022 up 9.95% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2021.

Xchanging Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 71.75 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Xchanging Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.07 42.54 47.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.07 42.54 47.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.02 14.68 19.76
Depreciation 0.17 0.28 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.93 14.26 15.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.95 13.32 12.02
Other Income 2.01 2.47 2.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.96 15.79 14.44
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.93 15.76 14.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.93 15.76 14.38
Tax 4.86 3.69 0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.07 12.07 13.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.07 12.07 13.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.07 12.07 13.89
Equity Share Capital 111.40 111.40 111.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.08 1.25
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.08 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.08 1.25
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.08 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:40 pm
