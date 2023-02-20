 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WSFx Global Pay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore, up 44.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WSFx Global Pay are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.98% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 124.05% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 167.92% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

WSFx Global Pay
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.20 13.88 7.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.20 13.88 7.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.82 3.76 3.01
Depreciation 0.44 0.43 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.66 8.86 6.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.83 -2.11
Other Income 0.36 0.35 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.64 1.18 -1.90
Interest 0.30 0.25 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.34 0.93 -2.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.34 0.93 -2.05
Tax -- -- -0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.34 0.93 -1.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.34 0.93 -1.42
Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.81 -1.22
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.81 -1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.81 -1.22
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.81 -1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited