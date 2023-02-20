WSFx Global Pay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore, up 44.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.98% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 124.05% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 167.92% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.