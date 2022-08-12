 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wonderla Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore, up 3333.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore in June 2022 up 3333.92% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.38 crore in June 2022 up 585.72% from Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2022 up 1141.92% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2021.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2021.

Wonderla shares closed at 334.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.81% returns over the last 6 months and 46.59% over the last 12 months.

Wonderla Holidays
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.42 57.69 4.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.42 57.69 4.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.89 2.93 0.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.63 3.49 0.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.44 -0.16 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.33 8.65 7.20
Depreciation 9.05 9.52 9.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.70 23.19 6.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.26 10.07 -19.94
Other Income 2.88 1.75 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.14 11.82 -18.86
Interest 0.06 0.07 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.08 11.76 -18.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.08 11.76 -18.96
Tax 20.71 3.25 -5.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.38 8.51 -13.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.38 8.51 -13.25
Equity Share Capital 56.56 56.55 56.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 1.50 -2.34
Diluted EPS 11.38 1.50 -2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 1.50 -2.34
Diluted EPS 11.38 1.50 -2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
