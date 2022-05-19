 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Westlife Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 85.97% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 85.97% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 453.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.63% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.

Westlife Development
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.10 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.10 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.20 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.10 -0.15
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.10 -0.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.10 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.10 -0.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.10 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.10 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.18 31.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 08:55 am
