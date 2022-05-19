Westlife Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 85.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 85.97% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 453.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.63% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.