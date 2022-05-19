Westlife Dev Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 85.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 85.97% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Westlife Dev shares closed at 453.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.63% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.
|Westlife Development
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|0.10
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|0.10
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|31.19
|31.18
|31.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
