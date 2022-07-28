Westlife Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 43.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 176.37% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 513.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.