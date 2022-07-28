 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Westlife Dev Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 43.88% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 176.37% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 513.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.

Westlife Development
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.12 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.12 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.28 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.16 -0.06
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.16 -0.06
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.16 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.16 -0.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.16 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.16 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.19 31.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Westlife Dev #Westlife Development
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
