Westlife Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.08 crore, up 27.26% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 455.08 crore in March 2022 up 27.26% from Rs. 357.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2022 up 337.32% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.04 crore in March 2022 up 51.96% from Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2021.

Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 453.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.63% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.

Westlife Development
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 444.02 473.65 350.95
Other Operating Income 11.06 3.18 6.64
Total Income From Operations 455.08 476.83 357.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.17 160.34 119.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.82 56.09 55.63
Depreciation 34.63 34.75 34.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 171.15 181.04 135.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.30 44.60 12.53
Other Income 13.11 4.27 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.41 48.87 15.81
Interest 20.86 21.01 20.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.55 27.86 -4.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.55 27.86 -4.55
Tax 5.23 7.04 1.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.32 20.82 -6.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.32 20.82 -6.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.32 20.82 -6.46
Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.18 31.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.34 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.33 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 1.34 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.98 1.33 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 09:00 am
