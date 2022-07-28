 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Westlife Dev Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.93 crore, up 107.57% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:

Net Sales at Rs 537.93 crore in June 2022 up 107.57% from Rs. 259.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.58 crore in June 2022 up 170.62% from Rs. 33.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.07 crore in June 2022 up 898.54% from Rs. 8.92 crore in June 2021.

Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 513.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.

Westlife Development
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 536.24 444.02 258.12
Other Operating Income 1.69 11.06 1.04
Total Income From Operations 537.93 455.08 259.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 192.07 159.17 89.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.41 61.82 40.74
Depreciation 35.79 34.63 33.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 201.19 171.15 126.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.47 28.30 -30.69
Other Income 1.81 13.11 6.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.28 41.41 -24.28
Interest 21.52 20.86 20.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.76 20.55 -44.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.76 20.55 -44.60
Tax 8.18 5.23 -11.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.58 15.32 -33.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.58 15.32 -33.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.58 15.32 -33.39
Equity Share Capital 31.19 31.19 31.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.98 -2.14
Diluted EPS 1.51 0.98 -2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.98 -2.14
Diluted EPS 1.51 0.98 -2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Westlife Dev #Westlife Development
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.