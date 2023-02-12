West Coast Pap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 660.43 crore, up 26.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 660.43 crore in December 2022 up 26.58% from Rs. 521.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.92 crore in December 2022 up 177.65% from Rs. 51.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.27 crore in December 2022 up 128.74% from Rs. 100.67 crore in December 2021.
West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 21.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.74 in December 2021.
|West Coast Pap shares closed at 558.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.21% returns over the last 6 months and 115.34% over the last 12 months.
|West Coast Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|660.43
|723.15
|521.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|660.43
|723.15
|521.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|300.74
|312.07
|259.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.33
|0.53
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.01
|-5.92
|-1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|86.40
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.71
|54.67
|46.07
|Depreciation
|30.18
|29.78
|35.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.05
|54.38
|121.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|192.44
|191.24
|61.48
|Other Income
|7.66
|25.70
|4.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|200.09
|216.94
|65.65
|Interest
|12.28
|5.31
|10.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|187.81
|211.62
|55.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|187.81
|211.62
|55.36
|Tax
|45.89
|55.78
|4.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|141.92
|155.84
|51.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|141.92
|155.84
|51.11
|Equity Share Capital
|13.21
|13.21
|13.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.49
|23.59
|7.74
|Diluted EPS
|21.49
|23.59
|7.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.49
|23.59
|7.74
|Diluted EPS
|21.49
|23.59
|7.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited