WEP Solutions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WEP Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2022 down 2.96% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.

WEP Solutions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 22.30 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and 23.55% over the last 12 months.

WEP Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.86 29.44 22.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.86 29.44 22.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.42 3.56 3.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.15 17.47 7.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.82 -0.76 2.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.17 2.11 2.06
Depreciation 2.27 2.34 2.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.69 3.92 3.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 0.81 1.24
Other Income 0.36 0.44 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.34 1.25 1.42
Interest 0.23 0.25 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.11 1.00 1.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.11 1.00 1.20
Tax 0.31 0.29 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.80 0.71 0.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.80 0.71 0.87
Equity Share Capital 36.35 36.21 36.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.20 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.19 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.20 0.25
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.19 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #WEP Solutions
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
