WEP Solutions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 40.5% from Rs. 32.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.