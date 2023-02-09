 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WEP Solutions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WEP Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 40.5% from Rs. 32.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.

WEP Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.11 24.86 32.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.11 24.86 32.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.42 4.42 4.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.03 12.15 19.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.14 -0.82 -0.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.19 2.17 2.14
Depreciation 2.26 2.27 2.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.87 3.69 3.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.20 0.98 0.96
Other Income 0.23 0.36 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.43 1.34 1.36
Interest 0.22 0.23 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.22 1.11 1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.22 1.11 1.16
Tax 0.34 0.31 0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 0.80 0.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 0.80 0.80
Equity Share Capital 36.35 36.35 36.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.22 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.22 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.22 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.22 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
