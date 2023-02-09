 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Waterbase Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore in December 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 61.37% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Waterbase
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.69 87.91 58.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.69 87.91 58.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.24 74.29 30.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.75 1.06 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.38 -7.99 13.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.88 7.02 6.44
Depreciation 2.34 2.22 1.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.71 11.20 8.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.85 0.10 -2.40
Other Income 0.42 0.41 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.43 0.51 -1.71
Interest 0.79 0.19 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.22 0.32 -1.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.22 0.32 -1.95
Tax -0.84 0.10 -0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.39 0.22 -1.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.39 0.22 -1.48
Equity Share Capital 41.43 41.43 41.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 0.05 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.58 0.05 -0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.58 0.05 -0.36
Diluted EPS -0.58 0.05 -0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited