Waterbase Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore in December 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 61.37% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.