Walchandnagar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.82 crore, up 27.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.82 crore in June 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 50.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.20 crore in June 2022 up 26.16% from Rs. 21.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 56.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.42% over the last 12 months.

Walchandnagar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.82 95.66 50.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.82 95.66 50.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.67 39.81 22.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.06 9.34 -3.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.78 18.66 19.30
Depreciation 4.69 5.34 5.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.97 16.73 14.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.23 5.78 -8.26
Other Income 4.97 5.96 2.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.26 11.74 -5.27
Interest 11.94 18.44 16.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.20 -6.70 -21.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.20 -6.70 -21.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.20 -6.70 -21.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.20 -6.70 -21.94
Equity Share Capital 7.61 7.61 7.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.26 -1.76 -5.76
Diluted EPS -4.26 -1.76 -5.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.26 -1.76 -5.76
Diluted EPS -4.26 -1.76 -5.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

