Walchandnagar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 81.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 up 2% from Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2021.

Walchandnagar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.98 72.19 81.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.98 72.19 81.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.82 37.29 31.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.90 -6.06 8.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.91 18.58 21.15
Depreciation 4.71 4.72 5.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.02 20.64 14.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.58 -2.98 0.79
Other Income 11.14 3.24 6.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.56 0.26 7.42
Interest 14.07 15.41 17.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.51 -15.15 -10.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.51 -15.15 -10.27
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.51 -15.15 -10.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.51 -15.15 -10.27
Equity Share Capital 7.61 7.61 7.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 -3.98 -2.70
Diluted EPS -1.20 -3.98 -2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 -3.98 -2.70
Diluted EPS -1.20 -3.98 -2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited