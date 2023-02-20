Walchandnagar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 81.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 up 2% from Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2021.
Walchandnagar shares closed at 61.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 7.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Walchandnagar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.98
|72.19
|81.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.98
|72.19
|81.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.82
|37.29
|31.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.90
|-6.06
|8.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.91
|18.58
|21.15
|Depreciation
|4.71
|4.72
|5.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.02
|20.64
|14.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.58
|-2.98
|0.79
|Other Income
|11.14
|3.24
|6.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.56
|0.26
|7.42
|Interest
|14.07
|15.41
|17.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.51
|-15.15
|-10.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.51
|-15.15
|-10.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.51
|-15.15
|-10.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.51
|-15.15
|-10.27
|Equity Share Capital
|7.61
|7.61
|7.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-3.98
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-3.98
|-2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-3.98
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-3.98
|-2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited