VXL Instruments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 119.18% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
|VXL Instruments shares closed at 11.82 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 103.79% returns over the last 6 months
|VXL Instruments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.78
|2.99
|2.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.78
|2.99
|2.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.35
|1.79
|1.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.09
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|0.86
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.24
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.09
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.08
|-0.23
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-0.32
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-0.36
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.47
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|0.11
|-0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|0.11
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|0.11
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.09
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.09
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.09
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.09
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited