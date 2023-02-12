VXL Instruments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 119.18% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021. VXL Instruments shares closed at 11.82 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 103.79% returns over the last 6 months
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.782.992.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.782.992.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.351.791.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.090.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.850.860.88
Depreciation0.100.100.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.330.240.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.74-0.09-0.28
Other Income0.08-0.230.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-0.32-0.28
Interest0.040.040.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-0.36-0.31
Exceptional Items--0.47--
P/L Before Tax-0.690.11-0.31
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.690.11-0.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.690.11-0.31
Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.520.09-0.24
Diluted EPS-0.520.09-0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.520.09-0.24
Diluted EPS-0.520.09-0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

