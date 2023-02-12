VXL Instruments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.78 2.99 2.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.78 2.99 2.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.35 1.79 1.41 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 0.09 0.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.85 0.86 0.88 Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.33 0.24 0.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 -0.09 -0.28 Other Income 0.08 -0.23 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 -0.32 -0.28 Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -0.36 -0.31 Exceptional Items -- 0.47 -- P/L Before Tax -0.69 0.11 -0.31 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 0.11 -0.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 0.11 -0.31 Equity Share Capital 13.32 13.32 13.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.52 0.09 -0.24 Diluted EPS -0.52 0.09 -0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.52 0.09 -0.24 Diluted EPS -0.52 0.09 -0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited