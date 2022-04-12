 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VST Industries Q4 PAT seen up 18.5% YoY to Rs. 86.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 12, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 329.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

VST Industries | The company reported profit at Rs 73.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 81.48 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 380.4 crore from Rs 368.46 crore YoY.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects VST Industries to report net profit at Rs. 86.3 crore up 18.5% year-on-year (up 4.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 329.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 118.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #FMCG #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #VST Industries
first published: Apr 12, 2022 04:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.