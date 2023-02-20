VSF Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 21.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 21.3% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 69.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.