Volvo-Eicher Motors JV unveils 'future-ready' trucks at Auto Expo 2023

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, unveiled a range of future-ready mobility solutions at the Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday.

The Eicher brand unveiled India's longest 13.5-metre electric intercity coach, the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck and Eicher Pro 8055 LNG/CNG truck. The Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck is specifically developed for economical and clean last-mile applications. The Eicher Pro 8055 LNG/CNG truck designed specifically for meeting the needs for clean transport in long-haul applications.

Volvo Trucks showcased the Volvo FM LNG 420 4X2 Tractor while Volvo Buses presented a 15-metre Volvo 9600 luxury coach. Volvo LNG is based on the unique Diesel-cycle technology that provides 15-20 percent improvement in fuel economy over petrol or Otto-cycle technologies, while Volvo 9600 platform offers first-class luxury seating for an exclusive travel experience.

"VECV was the first to build and introduce modern BS VI technology in India... The electrification of the CV industry has started with buses, and we believe that a range of alternative fuels, including LNG, ethanol and hydrogen, are essential to lead decarbonisation of the CV industry," said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of VECV.

The firm registered over 17 percent growth in December in total sales at 7221 units from 6,154 units a year ago. The December 2022 sales included 7,003 units of Eicher brand and 218 units of Volvo brand.

Aligned with the government’s vision for sustainable, efficient and affordable logistics, Volvo and Eicher are committed to the rapidly modernising Indian logistics ecosystem through application-specific alternate fuels and smart support solutions, VECV said in a release.