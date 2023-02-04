Voltamp Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.47 crore, up 13.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.47 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 314.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.76 crore in December 2022 up 68.56% from Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.14 crore in December 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 42.04 crore in December 2021.