Voltamp Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.47 crore, up 13.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltamp Transformers are:

Net Sales at Rs 357.47 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 314.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.76 crore in December 2022 up 68.56% from Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.14 crore in December 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 42.04 crore in December 2021.

Voltamp Transformers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 357.47 317.63 314.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 357.47 317.63 314.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 215.10 290.56 237.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 56.84 -48.42 10.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.42 10.29 13.17
Depreciation 2.51 2.41 1.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.70 18.83 19.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.90 43.96 32.41
Other Income 13.73 15.92 7.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.63 59.88 40.06
Interest 0.22 0.20 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.41 59.68 39.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.41 59.68 39.82
Tax 15.65 13.74 9.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.76 45.94 30.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.76 45.94 30.11
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.17 45.40 29.77
Diluted EPS 50.17 45.40 29.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.17 45.40 29.77
Diluted EPS 50.17 45.40 29.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited