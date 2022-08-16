 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VLS Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, down 94.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in June 2022 down 94.89% from Rs. 80.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2022 down 163.63% from Rs. 68.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.10 crore in June 2022 down 175.67% from Rs. 75.46 crore in June 2021.

VLS Finance shares closed at 155.20 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -26.95% over the last 12 months.

VLS Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.74 29.06 80.25
Other Operating Income 0.36 0.06 --
Total Income From Operations 4.10 29.12 80.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.14 1.13
Depreciation 0.97 0.90 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.16 2.20 3.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -58.23 24.88 75.31
Other Income 0.16 0.72 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -58.07 25.59 75.31
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -58.08 25.58 75.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -58.08 25.58 75.31
Tax -14.73 -2.70 7.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -43.35 28.28 68.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -43.35 28.28 68.13
Equity Share Capital 38.78 38.78 38.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.21 7.31 17.62
Diluted EPS -11.21 7.31 17.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.21 7.31 17.62
Diluted EPS -11.21 7.31 17.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
