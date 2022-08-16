VLS Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, down 94.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in June 2022 down 94.89% from Rs. 80.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2022 down 163.63% from Rs. 68.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.10 crore in June 2022 down 175.67% from Rs. 75.46 crore in June 2021.

VLS Finance shares closed at 155.20 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -26.95% over the last 12 months.