Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore, down 3.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore in September 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 102.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in September 2022 down 3795.78% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 104.48% from Rs. 11.62 crore in September 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 16.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.18% returns over the last 6 months and -49.09% over the last 12 months.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.15 216.67 102.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.15 216.67 102.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -0.15 1.04 -0.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 77.88 193.45 76.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.32 4.15 4.01
Depreciation 3.86 3.88 3.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.12 12.71 10.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.87 1.43 7.82
Other Income 0.49 0.57 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.38 2.00 7.99
Interest 6.13 8.26 7.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.52 -6.26 0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.52 -6.26 0.19
Tax -3.47 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.04 -6.26 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.04 -6.26 0.19
Equity Share Capital 37.56 37.56 37.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.33 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.33 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.33 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.33 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:14 pm
