Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore, down 3.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore in September 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 102.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in September 2022 down 3795.78% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 104.48% from Rs. 11.62 crore in September 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 16.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.18% returns over the last 6 months and -49.09% over the last 12 months.