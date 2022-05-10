 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore, down 19.07% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore in March 2022 down 19.07% from Rs. 161.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2022 up 898.38% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.43 crore in March 2022 up 76.36% from Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 20.85 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.89 133.28 161.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.89 133.28 161.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 176.66 213.88 104.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -99.88 -143.79 16.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.01 5.05 4.76
Depreciation 3.65 3.66 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.06 14.46 16.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.41 40.02 16.04
Other Income 0.37 0.89 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.78 40.91 16.59
Interest 9.27 7.11 9.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.51 33.80 7.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.51 33.80 7.49
Tax -12.98 4.36 3.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.49 29.44 3.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.49 29.44 3.55
Equity Share Capital 37.56 37.56 37.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.57 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.57 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.57 0.85
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.57 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
