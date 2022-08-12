 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 112.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in June 2022 up 112.35% from Rs. 102.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2022 up 25.91% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 up 76.05% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 17.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 216.67 130.89 102.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 216.67 130.89 102.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.04 176.66 1.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 193.45 -99.88 87.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.15 5.01 4.28
Depreciation 3.88 3.65 3.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.71 14.06 5.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.43 31.41 -0.43
Other Income 0.57 0.37 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.00 31.78 -0.35
Interest 8.26 9.27 8.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.26 22.51 -8.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.26 22.51 -8.45
Tax -- -12.98 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.26 35.49 -8.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.26 35.49 -8.45
Equity Share Capital 37.56 37.56 37.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 1.90 -2.25
Diluted EPS -0.33 1.90 -2.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 1.90 -2.25
Diluted EPS -0.33 1.90 -2.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Vishwaraj Sugar #Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.