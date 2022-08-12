Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 112.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in June 2022 up 112.35% from Rs. 102.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2022 up 25.91% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 up 76.05% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 17.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -41.97% over the last 12 months.