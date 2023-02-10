Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.76% from Rs. 133.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.78 crore in December 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.59 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 44.57 crore in December 2021.