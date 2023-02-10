 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.76% from Rs. 133.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.78 crore in December 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.59 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 44.57 crore in December 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.61 99.15 133.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.61 99.15 133.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 255.31 -0.15 213.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -227.84 77.88 -143.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.09 4.32 5.05
Depreciation 3.81 3.86 3.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.47 18.12 14.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.76 -4.87 40.02
Other Income 1.02 0.49 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.78 -4.38 40.91
Interest 6.72 6.13 7.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.07 -10.52 33.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.07 -10.52 33.80
Tax 2.29 -3.47 4.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.78 -7.04 29.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.78 -7.04 29.44
Equity Share Capital 37.56 37.56 37.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 -0.38 1.57
Diluted EPS 2.01 -0.38 1.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 -0.38 1.57
Diluted EPS 2.01 -0.38 1.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited