Vipul Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.88 crore in December 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 30.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 91.46% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2021.