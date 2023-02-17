Vipul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, down 91.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2022 down 91.81% from Rs. 76.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 down 632.19% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 142.6% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.
Vipul shares closed at 14.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -29.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vipul
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.28
|46.78
|76.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.28
|46.78
|76.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.08
|24.67
|-12.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.83
|-19.14
|84.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.70
|2.33
|2.28
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.68
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.21
|1.83
|-2.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.60
|36.41
|3.62
|Other Income
|2.33
|1.87
|1.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.27
|38.28
|5.21
|Interest
|10.57
|10.68
|7.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.84
|27.60
|-2.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.84
|27.60
|-2.37
|Tax
|-0.01
|8.83
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.82
|18.77
|-1.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.82
|18.77
|-1.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.92
|18.67
|-1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|1.56
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|1.56
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|1.56
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|1.56
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited