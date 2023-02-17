 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vipul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, down 91.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2022 down 91.81% from Rs. 76.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 down 632.19% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 142.6% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.

Vipul
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.28 46.78 76.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.28 46.78 76.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.08 24.67 -12.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.83 -19.14 84.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.70 2.33 2.28
Depreciation 0.71 0.68 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.21 1.83 -2.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.60 36.41 3.62
Other Income 2.33 1.87 1.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.27 38.28 5.21
Interest 10.57 10.68 7.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.84 27.60 -2.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.84 27.60 -2.37
Tax -0.01 8.83 -0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.82 18.77 -1.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.82 18.77 -1.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 -0.10 -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.92 18.67 -1.90
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 1.56 -0.16
Diluted EPS -1.16 1.56 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 1.56 -0.16
Diluted EPS -1.16 1.56 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited