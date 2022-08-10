Vindhya Telelin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.98 crore, down 8.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.98 crore in June 2022 down 8.27% from Rs. 342.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in June 2022 down 36.22% from Rs. 27.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.96 crore in June 2022 down 32.59% from Rs. 59.28 crore in June 2021.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.80 in June 2021.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 1,097.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.82% returns over the last 6 months and -18.01% over the last 12 months.