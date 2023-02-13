 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vindhya Telelin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore, up 111.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vindhya Telelink are:

Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore in December 2022 up 111.22% from Rs. 302.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2022 down 17.72% from Rs. 34.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021.

Vindhya Telelink
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 638.27 572.93 302.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 638.27 572.93 302.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 574.19 550.83 255.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.98 -85.20 -30.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.15 26.32 21.73
Depreciation 4.57 4.23 4.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.89 29.61 19.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.45 47.15 31.06
Other Income 0.55 8.89 7.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.00 56.04 38.48
Interest 15.95 17.80 13.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.05 38.23 24.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.05 38.23 24.77
Tax 9.67 3.40 12.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.38 34.83 11.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.38 34.83 11.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.10 -17.29 22.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.28 17.54 34.37
Equity Share Capital 11.85 11.85 11.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.86 14.80 29.00
Diluted EPS 23.86 14.80 29.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.86 14.80 29.00
Diluted EPS 23.86 14.80 29.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited