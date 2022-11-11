 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vijaya Diagnost Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.75 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.75 crore in September 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 112.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in September 2022 down 15.83% from Rs. 27.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.04 crore in September 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 54.31 crore in September 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in September 2021.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 452.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.74% over the last 12 months.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.75 104.36 112.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.75 104.36 112.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.65 13.03 16.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.74 19.48 17.10
Depreciation 15.90 14.18 12.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.61 31.96 28.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.84 25.72 38.67
Other Income 3.30 2.77 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.14 28.49 41.83
Interest 4.87 4.77 3.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.27 23.72 37.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.27 23.72 37.89
Tax 7.80 6.16 9.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.47 17.56 28.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.47 17.56 28.00
Minority Interest -0.14 -0.11 -0.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.33 17.45 27.71
Equity Share Capital 10.21 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.71 2.72
Diluted EPS 2.27 1.70 2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.29 1.71 2.72
Diluted EPS 2.27 1.70 2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital &amp; Healthcare Services #Results #Vijaya Diagnost #Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.