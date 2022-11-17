Vijay Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 14.07% from Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 187.95% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 24.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -37.34% over the last 12 months.