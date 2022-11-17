 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 14.07% from Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 187.95% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 24.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -37.34% over the last 12 months.

Vijay Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.75 6.16 6.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.75 6.16 6.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.89 1.15 1.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.90 0.57 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.21 3.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.91 1.33 1.46
Depreciation 1.30 1.29 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.65 2.12 2.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 -0.09 -3.49
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 -0.09 -3.20
Interest 3.19 3.16 3.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.03 -3.24 -7.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.03 -3.24 -7.05
Tax 0.09 -1.28 -0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.11 -1.96 -6.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.11 -1.96 -6.11
Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.30 18.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 -1.07 -3.34
Diluted EPS -1.70 -1.07 -3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 -1.07 -3.34
Diluted EPS -1.70 -1.07 -3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am