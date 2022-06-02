 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vijay Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, down 28.92% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 28.92% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 up 51.43% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 32.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.

Vijay Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.73 8.75 8.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.73 8.75 8.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.91 1.76 4.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.69 1.27 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.92 1.02 3.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.66 1.44 1.98
Depreciation 1.32 1.61 1.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.90 2.83 5.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 -1.19 -9.15
Other Income 0.60 6.22 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.21 5.04 -9.13
Interest 3.91 3.17 3.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.12 1.86 -12.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.12 1.86 -12.44
Tax -0.77 -1.34 -3.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.35 3.21 -8.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.35 3.21 -8.97
Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.31 18.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 1.75 -4.86
Diluted EPS -2.38 1.75 -4.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 1.75 -4.86
Diluted EPS -2.38 1.75 -4.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing #Vijay Textiles
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.