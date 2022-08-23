 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore, up 29.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.16 crore in June 2022 up 29.32% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022 up 239.53% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 32.05 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.77% over the last 12 months.

Vijay Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.16 5.73 4.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.16 5.73 4.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.15 0.91 1.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.57 0.69 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 -0.92 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.33 1.66 1.37
Depreciation 1.29 1.32 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.12 3.90 2.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -1.81 -2.43
Other Income 0.00 0.60 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -1.21 -2.40
Interest 3.16 3.91 3.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.24 -5.12 -6.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.24 -5.12 -6.12
Tax -1.28 -0.77 -1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.96 -4.35 -4.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.96 -4.35 -4.26
Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.30 18.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -2.38 -2.33
Diluted EPS -1.07 -2.38 -2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -2.38 -2.33
Diluted EPS -1.07 -2.38 -2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 23, 2022 08:55 am
