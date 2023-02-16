 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore in December 2022 up 12.85% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 159.19% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 109.17% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.

Vijay Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.87 5.75 8.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.87 5.75 8.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.84 0.89 1.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.36 0.90 1.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.71 -0.06 1.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.10 0.91 1.44
Depreciation 1.26 1.30 1.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.68 1.65 2.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.08 0.16 -1.19
Other Income 0.21 0.00 6.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.87 0.16 5.04
Interest 0.80 3.19 3.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.67 -3.03 1.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.67 -3.03 1.86
Tax -0.77 0.09 -1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.90 -3.11 3.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.90 -3.11 3.21
Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.30 18.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -1.70 1.75
Diluted EPS -1.04 -1.70 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -1.70 1.75
Diluted EPS -1.04 -1.70 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited