Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore in December 2022 up 12.85% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 159.19% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 109.17% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.
Vijay Textiles shares closed at 33.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vijay Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.87
|5.75
|8.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.87
|5.75
|8.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.84
|0.89
|1.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.90
|1.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.71
|-0.06
|1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|0.91
|1.44
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.30
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|1.65
|2.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.08
|0.16
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.00
|6.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|0.16
|5.04
|Interest
|0.80
|3.19
|3.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.67
|-3.03
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.67
|-3.03
|1.86
|Tax
|-0.77
|0.09
|-1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|-3.11
|3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|-3.11
|3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.30
|18.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-1.70
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-1.70
|1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-1.70
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-1.70
|1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
