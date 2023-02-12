 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Viceroy Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 859.35% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 46.43% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Viceroy Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.82 20.48 16.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.82 20.48 16.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.25 3.17 3.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.86 4.67 3.48
Depreciation 2.11 2.11 2.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.41 9.50 8.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 1.02 -0.50
Other Income 0.90 0.80 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 1.83 0.12
Interest -- 0.08 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 1.75 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.91 1.75 0.10
Tax 0.12 0.12 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.03 1.64 -0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.03 1.64 -0.11
Equity Share Capital 42.41 42.41 42.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 0.39 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.24 0.39 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 0.39 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.24 0.39 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
