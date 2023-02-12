Viceroy Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 859.35% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 46.43% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.82% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Viceroy Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.82
|20.48
|16.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.82
|20.48
|16.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.25
|3.17
|3.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.86
|4.67
|3.48
|Depreciation
|2.11
|2.11
|2.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.41
|9.50
|8.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|1.02
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.80
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|1.83
|0.12
|Interest
|--
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|1.75
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|1.75
|0.10
|Tax
|0.12
|0.12
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|1.64
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|1.64
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.39
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.39
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.39
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.39
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited