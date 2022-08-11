Veto Switch Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.61 crore, up 56.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.61 crore in June 2022 up 56.38% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2022 up 43.24% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 26.7% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2021.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2021.

Veto Switch shares closed at 97.70 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -18.38% over the last 12 months.