Veto Switch Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.61 crore, up 56.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.61 crore in June 2022 up 56.38% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2022 up 43.24% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 26.7% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2021.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2021.

Veto Switch shares closed at 97.70 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and -18.38% over the last 12 months.

Veto Switchgears and Cables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.61 54.06 23.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.61 54.06 23.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.57 17.67 14.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.04 17.96 8.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.65 2.08 -7.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.98 3.02 2.33
Depreciation 0.66 0.84 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.42 6.28 2.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.60 6.21 3.12
Other Income 1.34 0.89 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.94 7.10 3.85
Interest 0.70 0.81 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.24 6.29 2.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.24 6.29 2.98
Tax 1.06 2.11 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.18 4.18 2.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.18 4.18 2.22
Equity Share Capital 19.12 19.12 19.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 2.19 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.66 2.19 1.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 2.19 1.16
Diluted EPS 1.66 2.19 1.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 11:55 am
