Veto Switch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.51 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:Net Sales at Rs 47.51 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 46.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2022 down 26.99% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2022 down 20.73% from Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2021.
Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.36 in December 2021.
|Veto Switch shares closed at 94.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.32% over the last 12 months.
|Veto Switchgears and Cables
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.51
|52.09
|46.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.51
|52.09
|46.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.59
|14.77
|17.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.29
|20.15
|15.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.39
|2.69
|-2.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.73
|2.72
|2.96
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.54
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.51
|4.54
|4.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.20
|6.68
|8.60
|Other Income
|1.06
|1.02
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.26
|7.70
|9.30
|Interest
|0.73
|0.65
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.53
|7.04
|8.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.53
|7.04
|8.51
|Tax
|1.83
|1.75
|2.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.69
|5.29
|6.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.69
|5.29
|6.43
|Equity Share Capital
|19.12
|19.12
|19.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.77
|3.36
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|2.77
|3.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.77
|3.36
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|2.77
|3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited