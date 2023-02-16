 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veto Switch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.51 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:Net Sales at Rs 47.51 crore in December 2022 up 2.21% from Rs. 46.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2022 down 26.99% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in December 2022 down 20.73% from Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2021.
Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.36 in December 2021. Veto Switch shares closed at 94.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.32% over the last 12 months.
Veto Switchgears and Cables
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations47.5152.0946.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.5152.0946.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.5914.7717.13
Purchase of Traded Goods19.2920.1515.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.392.69-2.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.732.722.96
Depreciation0.580.540.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.514.544.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.206.688.60
Other Income1.061.020.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.267.709.30
Interest0.730.650.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.537.048.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.537.048.51
Tax1.831.752.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.695.296.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.695.296.43
Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.462.773.36
Diluted EPS2.462.773.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.462.773.36
Diluted EPS2.462.773.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm