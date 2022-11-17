Veto Switch Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.45 crore, up 0.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.45 crore in September 2022 up 0.06% from Rs. 75.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2022 up 54.29% from Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.96 crore in September 2022 up 12.41% from Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2021.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

Veto Switch shares closed at 118.70 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.05% returns over the last 6 months and 2.37% over the last 12 months.