Veto Switch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.67 crore, up 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.67 crore in December 2022 up 0.36% from Rs. 71.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 42.11% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2022 down 32.53% from Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2021.