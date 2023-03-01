Vesuvius India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 258.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2022 up 110.35% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2022 up 82.04% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.