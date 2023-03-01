 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vesuvius India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

Mar 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 258.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2022 up 110.35% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2022 up 82.04% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.

Vesuvius India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.37 351.31 257.33
Other Operating Income -- 1.51 1.60
Total Income From Operations 348.37 352.82 258.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.65 122.64 121.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 80.36 76.14 63.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.01 12.60 -31.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.22 23.47 21.85
Depreciation 8.79 7.54 7.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.62 68.00 64.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.74 42.43 12.58
Other Income 6.58 6.10 5.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.32 48.53 17.74
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.32 48.53 17.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.32 48.53 17.74
Tax 9.68 12.44 4.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.64 36.09 13.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.64 36.09 13.14
Equity Share Capital 20.30 20.30 20.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.62 17.78 6.48
Diluted EPS 13.62 17.78 6.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.62 17.78 6.48
Diluted EPS 13.62 17.78 6.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited