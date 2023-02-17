Venlon Polyeste Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 52.68% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 1.00 0.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.24 1.00 0.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -- -- Depreciation 0.10 0.84 0.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.00 0.67 0.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 -0.51 -0.79 Other Income 0.04 0.13 1.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 -0.39 0.32 Interest 0.08 0.08 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 -0.47 0.24 Exceptional Items -5.69 -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.60 -0.47 0.24 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.60 -0.47 0.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.60 -0.47 0.24 Equity Share Capital 26.12 26.12 26.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.05 Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.05 Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited