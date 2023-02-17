Venlon Polyeste Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 52.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 52.68% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 2857.75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 160.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.
|Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 5.20 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months
|Venlon Polyester Film
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|1.00
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|1.00
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.84
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|0.67
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-0.51
|-0.79
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.13
|1.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.39
|0.32
|Interest
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.47
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|-5.69
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.60
|-0.47
|0.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.60
|-0.47
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.60
|-0.47
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|26.12
|26.12
|26.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited