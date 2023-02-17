 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Venlon Polyeste Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 52.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venlon Polyester Film are:Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 52.68% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 2857.75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 160.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021. Venlon Polyeste shares closed at 5.20 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.84% returns over the last 6 months
Venlon Polyester Film
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.241.000.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.241.000.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation0.100.840.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.000.670.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-0.51-0.79
Other Income0.040.131.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-0.390.32
Interest0.080.080.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.91-0.470.24
Exceptional Items-5.69----
P/L Before Tax-6.60-0.470.24
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.60-0.470.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.60-0.470.24
Equity Share Capital26.1226.1226.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.05
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.010.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.05
Diluted EPS-0.01-0.010.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Venlon Polyeste #Venlon Polyester Film
first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm