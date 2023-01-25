Vardhman Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,293.87 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 2,293.87 crore in December 2022 down 6.52% from Rs. 2,453.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.58 crore in December 2022 down 84.11% from Rs. 569.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.62 crore in December 2022 down 71.43% from Rs. 821.14 crore in December 2021.
Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 98.80 in December 2021.
|Vardhman Text shares closed at 310.60 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.61% returns over the last 6 months and -37.32% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,293.87
|2,387.48
|2,453.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,293.87
|2,387.48
|2,453.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,372.04
|1,397.44
|1,252.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.10
|23.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|83.08
|-44.85
|-112.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|185.01
|187.53
|176.83
|Depreciation
|97.24
|97.38
|88.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|486.76
|498.15
|523.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|69.71
|251.73
|502.06
|Other Income
|67.67
|29.37
|230.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|137.38
|281.10
|732.38
|Interest
|20.55
|24.80
|21.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|116.83
|256.30
|710.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|116.83
|256.30
|710.90
|Tax
|26.25
|61.56
|140.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|90.58
|194.74
|569.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|90.58
|194.74
|569.95
|Equity Share Capital
|57.82
|57.82
|57.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8,082.97
|7,992.08
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.13
|6.74
|98.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.13
|6.73
|98.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.13
|6.74
|98.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.13
|6.73
|98.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited