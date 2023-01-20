 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vardhman Acryli Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.18 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.18 crore in December 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 102.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.5% from Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2022 up 7.53% from Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2021.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2021.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 51.95 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -23.26% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Acrylics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.18 118.59 102.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.18 118.59 102.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.08 78.82 97.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.20 3.42 -26.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.49 4.48 4.05
Depreciation 1.39 1.38 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.35 24.31 16.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.07 6.18 9.81
Other Income 3.67 2.92 2.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.74 9.10 12.70
Interest 0.07 0.06 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.67 9.04 12.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.67 9.04 12.58
Tax 3.33 2.14 2.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.34 6.90 9.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.34 6.90 9.99
Equity Share Capital 80.36 80.36 80.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 0.86 1.24
Diluted EPS 1.29 0.86 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 0.86 1.24
Diluted EPS 1.29 0.86 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade #Vardhman Acryli #Vardhman Acrylics
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm