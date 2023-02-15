 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vama Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 45.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 45.06% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 5724.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Vama Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.85 5.14 1.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.85 5.14 1.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.95 3.98 0.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.34 0.02 -0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.42 0.33
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.55 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 0.10 0.30
Other Income 0.02 0.05 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 0.15 0.43
Interest 0.22 0.23 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.77 -0.08 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.77 -0.08 0.01
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.76 -0.08 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.76 -0.08 0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited