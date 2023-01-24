Vaibhav Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 723.67 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 723.67 646.26 750.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 723.67 646.26 750.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 65.00 59.35 84.26 Purchase of Traded Goods 204.66 159.63 230.55 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 21.44 -31.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 130.99 124.16 132.74 Depreciation 19.62 18.50 14.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 235.63 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 261.61 231.82 14.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.83 31.35 70.57 Other Income 14.42 2.20 0.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.25 33.56 71.23 Interest 1.51 2.39 1.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.74 31.17 69.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -1.35 P/L Before Tax 54.74 31.17 68.25 Tax 15.57 8.13 -1.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.18 23.04 69.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.18 23.04 69.30 Minority Interest -0.27 -0.11 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.91 22.93 69.30 Equity Share Capital 32.93 32.91 32.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.37 1.40 4.26 Diluted EPS 2.33 1.37 4.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.37 1.40 4.26 Diluted EPS 2.33 1.37 4.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited