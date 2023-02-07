 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vadilal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore in December 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 90.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

Vadilal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.08 227.77 90.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.08 227.77 90.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.94 121.04 51.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.22 1.87 0.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.03 5.17 5.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.23 14.53 10.72
Depreciation 4.52 5.07 4.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.51 52.99 30.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.37 27.10 -12.64
Other Income 3.37 3.93 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.00 31.03 -10.59
Interest 2.43 2.40 4.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.43 28.63 -14.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.43 28.63 -14.70
Tax -3.07 7.29 -3.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.36 21.34 -11.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.36 21.34 -11.03
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.02 29.69 -15.35
Diluted EPS -13.02 29.69 -15.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.02 29.69 -15.35
Diluted EPS -13.02 29.69 -15.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited