Vadilal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore in December 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 90.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.
Vadilal Ind shares closed at 2,863.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 201.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vadilal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.08
|227.77
|90.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.08
|227.77
|90.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.94
|121.04
|51.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.22
|1.87
|0.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.03
|5.17
|5.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.23
|14.53
|10.72
|Depreciation
|4.52
|5.07
|4.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.51
|52.99
|30.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.37
|27.10
|-12.64
|Other Income
|3.37
|3.93
|2.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.00
|31.03
|-10.59
|Interest
|2.43
|2.40
|4.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.43
|28.63
|-14.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.43
|28.63
|-14.70
|Tax
|-3.07
|7.29
|-3.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.36
|21.34
|-11.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.36
|21.34
|-11.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.02
|29.69
|-15.35
|Diluted EPS
|-13.02
|29.69
|-15.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.02
|29.69
|-15.35
|Diluted EPS
|-13.02
|29.69
|-15.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited