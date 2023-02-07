Vadilal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore in December 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 90.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.